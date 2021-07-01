Carson Wentz Stresses Importance of Admitting Vulnerability in Support of Mental Health

The Colts quarterback was asked about NFL players' mental health in an interview with Valley News Live in North Dakota.

Wentz said it's not only important for NFL players and other people to have someone they can open up to, .

But it's also becoming more "socially acceptable.".

I think it’s OK, and people are realizing that it’s OK, to not be OK and to talk about it, Carson Wentz, via Valley News Live.

I’ve been fortunate to have people in my life when things are going south or I’m struggling, to have an honest conversation, to refocus and reframe my mindset, .., Carson Wentz, via Valley News Live.

... and I think that’s so important for everybody, but especially in the NFL with all the pressures and all the things that get thrown at us it’s definitely been acceptable.

, Carson Wentz, via Valley News Live.

Wentz had apparent on-field struggles last year in Philadelphia, but he appears to have found his way now in Indianapolis.

You see guys being honest and open and vulnerable, not all the time, but it’s becoming a little bit more normal and OK and I think it’s encouraging for people to see that, you know, .., Carson Wentz, via Valley News Live.

... us big strong football players can be vulnerable, can be real people that go through real stuff and that it’s OK to say ‘I’m struggling.’, Carson Wentz, via Valley News Live