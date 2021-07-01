Man sparks controversy with reaction to his girlfriend’s jewelry purchase

A woman can't believe her boyfriend's reaction to her fashion jewelry.She asked for advice on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.She always wears sparkly jewelry and wanted to buy herself some fake diamond rings.But when her boyfriend saw them, he told her they were tacky and that she was pretending to be engaged."For years I’ve wanted to get some stackable diamond bands ... I found this local seller and purchased some,” she wrote.But when her boyfriend saw the rings, he didn't approve of them at all.Reddit users felt the boyfriend's behavior was a huge red flag