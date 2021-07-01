TikTok is stunned by 17-month-old who makes his own snacks

This mom reveals how she gets her 17-month-old toddler to make his own snacks.Laura (@lauralove5514) is the mom of a 3-year-old and 17-month-old who practices gentle parenting.which is a parenting discipline in which parents treat kids as equals and encourage them to learn good behavior for their own sake.In a recent video, Laura showed how she encourages her 17-month-old to make his own snacks.In the video, Laura shows how she gently guides her son Jonah through making a snack for himself.

Rather than make the snack for him, or take over when he struggles.Laura provides guidance but also allows Jonah to make his own decisions and mistakes.“If he’s having difficulty with something, I will model to him or use hand-over-hand one time to explain how it’s done and then after that I just kind of let him do his thing,” Laura explains.Viewers expressed their appreciation for Laura’s parenting style and Jonah’s snack-making skills in the comments section