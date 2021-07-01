4 Baltimore County Rescue Specialists To Assist With Efforts At Surfside Condo Collapse

The Baltimore County Fire Department said four tactical rescue specialists from the department are on their way to assist with search and rescue efforts in Surfside, Florida, where a condo collapse left at least 18 people dead and more than 100 people missing.
Surfside search-and-rescue operation halted due to 'structural concerns' as President Biden visits
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Authorities on Thursday said search-and-rescue efforts at the collapsed Surfside condominium building have been halted until..