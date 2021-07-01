Vote Counting Mistake Prompts Moves To Reform Board Of Elections

There's more backlash after the Board of Elections' stunning vote counting mistake in the race for New York City mayor.
There are moves to finally reform the board and end the patronage; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.
There's more backlash after the Board of Elections' stunning vote counting mistake in the race for New York City mayor.
There are moves to finally reform the board and end the patronage; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.
There have been more reverberations from the Board of Elections' stunning vote counting mistake, moves to finally reform it and end..