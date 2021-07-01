Huge procession of protesters for 'Justice for Janitors' in LA

Hundreds of demonstrators marched through Wilshire and La Brea area in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 1 afternoon for 'Justice for Janitors', demanding fair wages, health care, improved safety protecti

Hundreds of demonstrators marched through Wilshire and La Brea area in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 1 afternoon for 'Justice for Janitors', demanding fair wages, health care, improved safety protections, and a more just immigration system.

Justice for Janitors (JfJ) is a social movement organization that fights for the rights of janitors (caretakers and cleaners) across the US and Canada in response to the low wages and minimal healthcare coverage that janitors received.