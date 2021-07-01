Meghan McCain Announces Her Exit From 'The View'

Meghan McCain , Announces Her Exit From 'The View'.

The conservative personality announced her departure on July 1, saying she wished to be closer to family.

I'm just going to rip the bandaid off, Meghan McCain, via CNN.

I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful cohorts and viewers at home: This is going to be my last season here at 'The View.', Meghan McCain, via CNN.

McCain was a controversial figure on the show.

Who often clashed with co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.

With her announcement, however, she praised her co-hosts and defended the show against negative press coverage.

On a professional note, this show is one of the hands-down greatest most exhilarating most wonderful privileges of my entire life, Meghan McCain, via CNN.

Behar referred to McCain as a "formidable opponent," while Goldberg said that she had been a "wonderful" colleague.

ABC, the network on which 'The View' is hosted, also praised McCain.

We wish the best for Meghan as she plans her next chapter, and thank her for the passion and unique voice that she shared with us and our viewers each day, ABC, Statement, via CNN