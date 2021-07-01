Father and son wear matching Princess Elsa dresses to the movies

A father's touching gesture went viral on social media — and it's pretty much guaranteed to hit you in the feels.Scott Stuart is a dad from Melbourne, Australia.

Like lots of other little boys, his son Colin loves princesses, fairies and pink toys.But he might be an even bigger fan of Frozen and Princess Elsa.Back in 2020, Colin was being bullied at daycare for having an Elsa doll.

His interests, while perfectly normal, are not what some people considered to be things a boy should like.Stuart is super supportive of Colin and amidst the bullying, the dad was eager to be there for his son.

His acceptance may be best captured in a brief TikTok."My son wanted to dress as Elsa to go to the cinema," Stuart said.

"I said there's no way you're doing that alone" .The father cut to a clip of him and Colin, both dressed as Princess Elsa, as they headed to the theater.

The video racked up over 21.6 million views."I'm crying," one person wrote.

"That is so sweet," another said.

"That's how you raise a good human being," a user commented