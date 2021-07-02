Wimbledon day four: Highlights from SW19

Roger Federer and Ashleigh Barty secured their place in the third round at Wimbledon on what proved another memorable day for Great Britain.Eight-time singles champion Federer was slow to start but eventually moved through the gears to beat Richard Gasquet 7-6 (1) 6-1 6-4 on Centre Court.It was a similar story for top seed Barty who was not at her best but got the job done in straight sets against Anna Blinkova.