4 Baltimore County Rescue Specialists To Assist With Efforts At Surfside Condo Collapse
The Baltimore County Fire Department said four tactical rescue specialists from the department are on their way to assist with search and rescue efforts in Surfside, Florida, where a condo collapse left at least 18 people dead and more than 100 people missing.