Gas tax increase in Clark County

"THE STATUS".THAT NUMBER IS ON YOURSCREEN NOW.ACROSS CLARK COUNTY...WE ARE ALL GOING TOPAYING..... A LITTLE MORE AT THEPUMP.GAS AND DIESEL TAXES AREGOING UP..... JUST UNDER ONECENT.THIS VOTER APPROVED TAXINCREASE IS GOING TO PAYFOR..... NEW ROAD CONSTRUCTIONAND MAINTENANCE.TODAY....THE AVERAGE COST OFGAS..... ACROSS THE STATE IS-3- DOLLARS AND -73- CENTS....ACCORDING TO TRIPLE -A-.LAST YEAR...IT WAS -2- DOLLARS-61-CENTS.