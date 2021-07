If life gives you sour lemons, this young cancer patient says all you need is a positive outlook

OVERCOMING TALL ODDS.IN HIS LATEST "HEROES AMONG US"GREG MCQUADE INTRODUCES US TO ALITTLE GIRL FROMCHESTERFIELD WHO IS HELPINGCHILDREN BATTLE CANCER ONELEMON AT A TIME."DIDN'T MEAN TO DO THAT." JOSIEECONOMY NEVER LETS AN OBSTACLEBIG OR SMALL SOUR HER MODO."IF YOU LOOK AT IT LIKE A BADDAY THEN YOU'RE GOING TO TRICKYOUR MIND INTO HAVING A BADDAY.""THERE WE GO.THAT IS HOW IT IS."LIVING WITH DYSLEXIA,DYSCALCULIA AND DYRASGPHIA THE11YEAR OLD ENCOUNTERS TROUBLEORGANIZINGLETTERS AND DIGITS."I FLIP NUMBERS AND I FLIPREADINGAND THAT KIND OF THING." BUT THESIXTH GRADER'S DISORDERS PALE INCOMPARIS ONTO AN ORDEAL THATBEGAN TWO YEARS AGO."I HAD EXTREME PAIN IN MY LOWERBACK KIND OF AREA."THE YOUNG DANCER AND HER MOMINITIALLY THOUGHT SHE MAY HAVETORN OR PULLED A MUSCLE."I JUST BROKE DOWN IN CLASSBECAUSE I COULDN'T BEAR THEPAIN.""OF COURSE WE STARTED THEEMERGENCY ROOM VISITS BECAUSESHE WOULD BE SCREAMING IN PAIN."JOSIE'S MOM JENNIFER FELTHELPLESS ."IT GOT TO THE POINT WHERE SHECOULDN'T WALK." THEN ONE DAYJOSIE'S LIFEWOULD FOREVER CHANGE."SEPTEMB ER11TH, 2019."SCANS REVEAL THE WORST.A TUMORTHE SIZE OF A BASEBALL."THE LAST THING WHEN YOU BRING ACHILD IN TO THE DOCTOR AND IT ITBACK PAIN IT IS A TUMOR BECAUSEIT IS SO RARE AND SO UONCMMON."HOW RARE?

EWINGS SARCOMAREARS ITS UGLY HEAD IN ONLY TWOHUNDRED AMERICAN CHILDREN EVERYYEAR."EVEN THOUGH IT WAS SAD THEYWERE TRYING SOMETHING ANDPHOEFULLY THAT WAS GOING TOHELP." AND SO BEGAN MONTHSLONGSTAYS IN THE HOSPITAL AND ROUNDSOF CHEMO THERAPY."ALL THE MEMORIES I HAVE THEREMAKE ME FEEL BAD BECAUSECHEM OIS JUST GENERALLY GROSS."THE TREATMENTS WORKED.LASTDECEMBER DOCTORS AT CHILDREN'SHOSPITAL SHAREENCOURAGING NEWS ABOUT HERSHRINKING TUMOR."IT MADE FEEL A LOT BETTER.MADEME FEEL A LOT HAPPIER." BUT INFEBRUARY TEH AGGRESSIVECANCER RETURNED.THISTIME IN HER LUNGS."VERY CRUMMY.IT WAS NOT FUNBEING THERE." "JOSIE HAD NOTBEEN OUT OF HERROOM FOR DAYS SO THEY PUT HER INTHE WHEELCHAIR." BEFORE HERCANCER JOSIE'STEACHER OFFICIALLY RECOGNIZEDHER AS THE LITTLEENGINE THAT COULD."SHE GOT THAT ONE RIGHTBECAUSE JOSIE IS THE ONE WHOWON'T GIVE UP."NEEDING A BOOST A SILVER LININGFORTHIS LITTLE LOCOMOTIVE ARRIVES."YES." THIS SUMMER."HET ANTHEM LEMONAID STAND.THAT IS PRETTY COOL.." JOSIE WILL BE THE FACE OFANTHEMLEMOIDNA.A FUNDRAISER FORBOYS AND GIRLS BATTLING CANCER."JOSIE HAS LWAAYS LOVED LEMONS.SHE LIKES LEMON MOTIFS.HERCLOTHES HAVE LEMONS.YELLOWIS HER FAVORITECO LOR.HE SHOESHAVE LEMONS ON THEM." JOSIE ISWEARING THE CROWN OFAMBASSADOR PROUDLY.DARING EVERYONE INCLUDING THISREPORTER TO THE LEMON CHALLENGE.JOSIE ECONOMY CARRIES THERESPONSIBILITY ALL WHILERECEIVING LIFE- SAVING MEDICINE."SHE HAS TWO MORE ROUNDS OFCHEMO AND TWO MORE RADIATIONTREATMENTS AND IF EVERYTHINGGOES OK SHE SHOULD BE DONEBY THE END OF AUGUST." "IT AKMESME ARELLY HAPPYABOUT IT BECAUSE I GET TO HEPLPEOPLE NOW LIKE ME" WE ALL FACE OBSTACLES IN OURPERSONAL AND PROFESSIONALLIVES."HERE IS MY OUTLOOK IF YOUKNOW IT WAS NOT GOI NGTO BE THECOMPLETE END OF THE WORLD AND IFYOU KNOW ITS FIXABLE HAVE APOSITIVEO UTLOOK ON IT." FOR"HEROES AMONG US" I'MGREG MCQUADE."I FEEL GOOD." CBS6 NEWS.