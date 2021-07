Rebound: Overcoming Financial Hurdles

STILL DON'T HAVE JOBS.NO JOB - MEANS THEY CAN'T PAYTHEIR RENT AND IN TURN LANDLORDSDON'T HAVE MONEY TO PAY THEIRBILLS.

AS PART OF OUR REBOUNDSERIES.... ABC 10NEWSREPORTER ADAM RACUESIN LOOKS ATTHE NEW RELIEFPROGRAMS PASSED BY THE STATE TOHELP BOTH TENANTSAND LANDLORDS GET THROUGH THENEXT FEW MONTHS.OH, WHAT A YEAR AND A FEW MONTHSIT'S BEEN.FOR SOME THIS PANDEMIC WILL BENOTHING MORE THAN A MEMORY -A HISTORIC TIME THEY LIVEDTHROUGH.

FOR OTHERS - IT'S ATIME THAT PUSHED THEM AND THEIRFAMILIES TOTHE BRINK OF PHYSICAL ANDFINANCIAL COLLAPSE.I DON'T WANT TO TELL MY KIDS,WE'RE GONNA HAVE TO LIVE IN AVAN, BUT IT'S NERVE RACKINNOT JUST FOR THE PEOPLE WHONEEDED A JOB TO PAY RENT BUT FORTHE LANDLORD WHO NEEDED THATRENT MONEY TO PAY BACK ALOAN."IT'S CHEAPER FOR US TO LIVETHAN SUPPORTING THEIR OTHERFAMILY LIVING IN OUR OTHERHOUSE." THE STATE, LOCALCOUNTIES AND CITIES HAVE EACHBEEN THROUGHDIFFERENT ITERATIONS OF EVICTIONMORATORIUMSAND RENT RELIEF PROGRAMS.THE MOST RECENT COMING LASTWEEK.JUST AS TIME WAS ABOUT TO RUNOUT ON THE STATE'S EFFORTSLAWMAKERS CUT A DEAL TO EXTENDCALIFORNIA'S EVICTIONMORATORIUM AND RENT RELIEF"ANYBODY THAT'S BEEN IMPACTED BYCOVID THAT OWES RENTGOING BACK TO LAST APRIL - NOTJUST THIS APRIL BUT LAST APRILWE WILL PAY 100 PERCENT OF THATRENT - WE'LL ALSO PAY THAT RENT100 PERCENT OF IT GOING FORWARDTHROUGH SEPTEMBER."ACCORDING TO THE NATIONAL EQUITYATLAS ABOUT 758THOUSAND HOUSEHOLDS IN THE STATEARE BEHIND ON RENT.THE NEA'S RESEARCH SAYS THATEQUALS ABOUT THREE AND A HALFBILLION DOLLARS.ON A SMALLER LEVEL THE AVERAGEFAMILIES ARE BEHIND ONTHEIR RENT IS 47 - HUNDREDDOLLARS."THE BOTTOM LINE IS THIS IS TOSUPPORT STRUGGLINGCALIFORNIANS - WHETHER THEY BESMALL MOM AND POPLANDLORDS WHICH IS THEPERCENTAGE OF LANDLORDS ORTENANTS WHO ARE STRUGGLING ANDWANT TO MAKE SURETHEY'VE GOT SOME STABILITY."SENATE PRO TEM TONI ATKINS WASINSTRUMENTAL IN GETTING THERENT RELIEF PROGRAM DONE.SHE SAYS IT ALLOWS TENANTS TOACCESS RENTAL FUNDS DIRECTLY IFTHEIR LANDLORD CHOOSES NOT TOPARTICIPATE.

IT ALSO MAKE SURELANDLORDS CAN GET MONEY EVEN IFTHEIR OTHERWISE INCOME-QUALIFIEDTENANTS HAVE ALREADY VACATED AUNIT."I THINK THERE WERE PEOPLE THATSTILL AND THERE MAY STILL BEPEOPLE THAT DON'T KNOW THEY AREELIGIBLE FOR THIS AND THATTHERE ARE PROTECTIONS IN PLACEFOR BOTH THE LANDLORDAND THE TENANT."FOR SOME LANDLORDS AN EXTENSIONIS NOT WHAT THEY WERELOOKING FOR."MANY LANDLORDS HAVE NOTRECEIVED ANY RENT SINCEMARCH OF LAST YEARDEBRA CARLTON IS WITH THECALIFORNIA APARTMENTASSOCIATION.SHE SAYS MOST LANDLORDS HAVEFIVE UNITS ARE LESS.....MEANINGNON-PAYMENTS COULD IMPACT THEIRABILITY TO STAY AFLOAT.IN SOME CASES THEY DEALT WITHTENANTS WHO COULD PAY ANDDIDN'T....TAKING ADVANTAGE OFTHE SITUATION.THE NEW LAW WILL AD SOMEPROTECTIONS FOR LANDLORDS."NOW WHAT WE'RE GOING TO FINDOUT VERY SOON IS AS LANDLORDSAPPLY FOR FUNDING - IF TENANTSDON'T APPLY WE KNOWTHAT THEY PROBABLY DON'T QUALIFYAND OR THEY WILL APPLYAND THE STATE OR LOCALGOVERNMENTS GOING TO TELLTHEM YOU DON'T QUALIFY."ADAM RACUSIN ABC 10NEWS.AND - WE'RE MAKING IT A FOCUS TOPROVIDE YOUWITH INFORMATION TO HELP GET YOUBACK TO NORMALAFTER PANDEMIC.WE HAVE ADDITIONAL INFORMATIONON OUR WEBSITETURN TO 23 DOT COM..

IN THEREBOUND SECTION.