Trucker, family connect with ‘guardian angel’ who helped after near-fatal crash

On June 23, he pulled up to the scene of a wreck on US-31 in Norton Shores.

There he found Maksim in his semi-truck, which was flattened up against a pillar of an overpass.

Maksim, a 28-year old trucker from Rockford Illinois was making a delivery when he hydroplaned on the wet highway and lost control.

He was rescued, rushed to the hospital and while he suffered extensive injuries, miraculously he lives to tell the tale.

“I ended up breaking everything in my lower[half), in my abdomen, like my entire pelvis and my femur.

Everything is gone, but I'm good,” Maksim explained.

After the crash and while in the hospital, Maksim told his wife Courtney about a man named Issac, one of things he remembered after the accident.

He explained that Issac held his hand and kept him alert until first responders got there.

Courtney reached out to FOX 17 to see if we could help find him.

“I want to thank him, my husband wants to thank him,” she told FOX 17 Tuesday.

Through the power of the internet they got that chance Thursday.