Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, July 2, 2021

California sets date for recall election targeting Newsom

Credit: KSBY - Scripps
Duration: 00:18s 0 shares 1 views
California sets date for recall election targeting Newsom
California sets date for recall election targeting Newsom

WATCHING KSBY NEWS AT 5.ALSO LIVE ON ANDROID TV OR YOURFAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage