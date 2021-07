MSU players answer questions

MSU FANS GREETED THE IRNATIONAL CHAMPIONS AS THEYRETURNED HOME TOSTARKVILLE.

PEOPLE DROVEUP FROM YAZOO, MERIDIAN,JACKSON AND ALL OVER THESTATE JUST TO E SETHE TEAMARRIVE BACK ON CAMPUS AND TODUDY NOBLE FIELD.WHAT STOOD OUT TO ME WAS THATTHE FANS CAMETHE FANS CAME AS EARLY AS 11AM SOME DID AND SOME DIDN'TKNOW WHEN THE TEAM WASCOMING BACK BUT THEYAID SWE'RE NOT GOING TO MISS THISAND THEY WERE REWARDEDOR FTHEIR PATIENCE ANDPERSISTENCE NOT ONLY INOMAHA AND HERE IN<JOE WHATS YOUR FAVORI TELEMONIS DUGOUT SPEECHROWDEY JORDANMSU OUTFIELDERWHEN HE GETS ALL RILED UPSOMEMETIS IT'S FUNNY.

ILIKE WHEN HE GETS GOING.

ICAN'T GET INTO WHAT HE SS AYBUT IT'S GOOD STUFF.

WHAS T'IT LIKE PLAYING FOR HIM.AWESOME.

PLAYERS COACH.LOVE PLAYING FOR HIM IT'SAWESOMEWE TALK ABOUT MAKINGHISTORY DO YOU KNOW WHATPOSE YOU WANT FOR THE STAT UETANNER ALLENMSU OUTFIELDERIM JUST SPEECHLESS.

TH ISFAN BASE THEY DESERVE IS.

THI HAVE A LOT OF AWARDS BBEING ABLE TO CELEBRATESTUEIM JUST SPEECHLESS.

TH ISFAN BASE THEY DESERVE TH.

ISI HAVE A LOT OF AWARDS BUTBEING ABLE TO CELEBRE ATTHIS EVERYBODY IS THE BEST.THAT'S SOMETHING I'LLNEVER FORGETWHAT'S UP WITH THE HARD HAT?THE HARD HAT?

IT'S ONEFSAYINGS.

IT' SSAYINGS.

IT'S AN ACRYMBUT I CAN'T TELL YOU WHA ITIS.

IT'S E OFON OUR LITTLESAYING JUST SOMETHING LIKETENNESSEE HAS THEIR DADDYHAT SO IT'S KIND OF LIKE OURDADDY HAT I GUESS.