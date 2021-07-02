Mahima Chaudhary BRUTALLY TROLLED For Smiling As She Remembers Mandira's Late husband, Raj Kaushal
Mahima Chaudhary BRUTALLY TROLLED For Smiling As She Remembers Mandira's Late husband, Raj Kaushal

Mahima Chaudhary has been called out by netizens for having a smile on her face while talking about Mandira Bedi's late husband Raj Kaushal.

Watch the video.