Mahima Chaudhary BRUTALLY TROLLED For Smiling As She Remembers Mandira's Late husband, Raj Kaushal

Mahima Chaudhary has been called out by netizens for having a smile on her face while talking about Mandira Bedi's late husband Raj Kaushal.
Watch the video.
Mahima Chaudhary has been called out by netizens for having a smile on her face while talking about Mandira Bedi's late husband Raj Kaushal.
Watch the video.
Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry recently became the target of trolls as netizens expressed their disapproval of her..
Producer-director Raj Kaushal died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday (June 30) at the age of 49. He is survived by his wife Mandira..