3 Things you need to know about the Mercedes-Benz eActros

Mercedes-Benz Trucks celebrated the world premiere of its battery-electric eActros for heavy-duty short-radius distribution.

With the first series-produced electric truck to bear a three-pointed star, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is ringing in a new era and simultaneously highlighting its clear desire to achieve CO2-neutral road-based goods transport.

The standard model of the eActros is planned to roll off the production line in Wörth am Rhein (Germany) from autumn 2021.

The findings from the ""eActros innovation fleet"" which started in 2018 and the close exchanges with customers have been incorporated into the development of the series-production model.

Alongside this, proven features such as MirrorCam and the Multimedia Cockpit Interactive have been adopted in the standard specification.

The eActros is now ready to assist customers of Mercedes-Benz Trucks on the road to CO2-neutral transport services.