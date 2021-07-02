Financial firm wants out of Britney Spears case

Bessemer Trust, a wealth management firm that had been tapped as co-conservator of Britney Spears' estate, on Thursday asked a Los Angeles court to withdraw from the case after the pop superstar's testimony that she opposed the arrangement.

Bessemer Trust asked an L.A.

Court to withdraw as co-conservator of Spears' estate, alongside her father, Jamie Spears.

It follows her testimony last week in court where Spears called the legal arrangement put in place since 2008 "abusive".

She also told the court said she had been forced to take the drug lithium against her will and had been prevented from marrying and removing a contraceptive device so she could try to have a baby.

The financial firm said it had not taken any steps regarding Spears' assets of around $60 million dollars, or received any fees, because it was awaiting additional court documents that authorized it to act.

The conservatorship has drawn vocal opposition from fans with the hashtag #FreeBritney starting a movement on social media.

Jamie Spears was appointed as a conservator of his daughter's affairs in 2008 after she was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment.