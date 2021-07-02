Date set for Governor Newsom Recall Election

Date Set For Newsom Recall Election
KCAL 9 CBS LA
The California Department of Finance Thursday said the recall election was expected to cost $276 million.
The California Department of Finance Thursday said the recall election was expected to cost $276 million.
Democratic leaders in the California Legislature announced Thursday the state would cover the estimated $215 million cost to stage..
California's recall election now features “the beast" and a “compassionate disruptor." That's how John Cox and Caitlyn Jenner,..