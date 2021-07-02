FAA Pressures San Jose to Clear Homeless From Tent Encampment by International Airport

A Mineta San Jose International Airport spokesperson confirmed they must follow the FAA request to remove a homeless encampment under a flight path or risk losing federal funding.
Maria Medina reports.
(7-1-21)
The Federal Aviation Administration is putting pressure on San Jose to do something about what's grown to become perhaps the city's..