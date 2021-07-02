Residents panicked after seeing waterspout a day after experiencing severe tornado in the Philippines

Residents panicked after seeing a waterspout a day after experiencing a severe tornado that left two people injured in the Philippines.

Onlooker Ryan Aizon was with his family watching the giant weather phenomenon form off the coast of their village in Zamboanga City on June 28.

The waterspout stretched from the water to the massive clump of dark clouds in the sky.

It slowly dissipated within five minutes before bringing heavy rain to the village.

Ryan said they were terrified when the waterspout appeared because a tornado injured their neighbour and damaged their houses on June 27.

He said: ‘At least ten houses were damaged while two of my neighbours were hurt.

We still had trauma from the tornado so we were terrified when the waterspout came.’ No one was hurt or reported damaged by the waterspout.

Waterspouts are intense columns of swirling tornado clouds that form over a body of water.

They are most commonly found in subtropical areas and disappear shortly after they come into contact with land.

Scientists believe they are formed when pockets of warm air near the water surface rise suddenly.

Cooler air is then sucked into the low-pressure air, which picks up water and rises towards the clouds in a rotating motion.

On the other hand, a tornado is a powerful rotating column of air extending from a thunderstorm to the ground.

The most violent tornadoes are capable of tremendous destruction with wind speeds of up to 300 mph.