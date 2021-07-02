Smoke rises from Sparks Lake wildfire in Canada

Timelapse footage shows smoke rising from the Sparks Lake wildfire 40 kilometres northwest of Kamloops city in British Colombia, Canada on Monday evening (June 30).

The blaze has expanded since it started on Monday with more than 27 properties put on evacuation orders amid fears that the fire could reach them.

The fire came as at least 130 people have died in Canada following an unprecedented heatwave that has smashed temperature records.