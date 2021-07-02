Kim Leadbeater concedes Labour has 'work to do' despite Batley and Spen victory

The new MP for Batley and Spen, Kim Leadbeater, has said the Labour Party must now work to reconnect with voters in the face of a narrow victory at the polls.Ms Leadbeater won the West Yorkshire seat with a majority of just 323 – down from the 3,525 vote cushion the party had in 2019 – but the result was a surprise after opinion polls put the Tories in the lead and Labour insiders had feared the worst.
Kim Leadbeater: Batley and Spen have 'rejected division and voted for hope'
PA - Press Association STUDIO
