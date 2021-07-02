Baby raccoon enjoys suckling on his handler’s finger while enjoying breakfast in Lutz, Florida

This 'spaced-out' baby raccoon loves nothing more than sucking on his handler's finger.

Jeff Wright, 58, can be seen holding Ernie, a five-week-old raccoon cub, and carrying him about in one hand.

Real estate agent Jeff, along with his girlfriend Elizabeth, spends a large portion of his time taking care of various wildlife, but has a sort spot for raccoons.

"Ernie's eyes don't focus very well," said Jeff, a co-owner and operator of the Wright Ranch and Rescue in Lutz, Florida, USA.

He added: "I'm not sure what's going on with him.

He's a really spaced-out little dude.

He looks a bit like Marty Feldman.

"We've got another raccoon named Scooby and people love him.

If we don't do a video with scooby every night people ask if he's alright." Despite all of the fun videos Jeff gets to make, running the rescue center is incredibly demanding.

He added: "Honestly, my girlfriend, Elizabeth, does 98% of the work.

We've been together for six years and we've never had a night away once.

"We might get a three-hour lunch, but having this many animals is like having a bunch of babies that never grow up.

"We take care of raccoons, opossums, bats, armadillos, rabbits, and all kinds of animals.

"And we go through 400 pounds of Purina puppy chow a week to give you an idea.

"We love what we do, but it stifles our life a bit." The Wright Ranch and Rescue currently has over 115 thousand followers on Facebook and puts out multiple videos per week.

Jeff's goal is to educate people in the United States about their local wildlife.

He said: "I want to put a smile on your face and educate you at the same time.

"The misinformation never ceases to amaze me.

People say things like: 'If you see a raccoon out in the daytime it has rabies'.'

That's total crap.

"Out of hundreds and hundreds of raccoons we've worked with, we've never had one with rabies.

"It's totally normal for raccoons to be out in the daylight.

I just want to stop people from fearing and hurting these wonderful animals.

"I love raccoons, but a lot of people see an animal like that and all they want to do is shoot."