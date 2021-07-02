Police officers and paramedics helped a woman give birth outside a train station in eastern China.
Police and paramedics help woman give birth outside train station in China
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:57s 0 shares 2 views
Police officers and paramedics helped a woman give birth outside a train station in eastern China.
The video, filmed in the city of Nanjing in Jiangsu Province on June 29, shows train station staff and police officers carrying a woman named Yu on a stretcher out of the train station.
However, Yu's water broke when she was carried to the gate of the train station.
So police officers and train station staff formed a human wall and used folding screens to cover Yu, a paramedic named Xu Yingling then started to help Yu give birth.
After only a minute, Yu successfully gave birth to a baby girl.
They were then sent to hospital immediately.
The mother and the baby were in healthy conditions.
The video was provided by local media with permission.