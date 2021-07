Covid-19: India reports 46,617 Covid-19 cases and 853 deaths in 24 hours| Oneindia News

India passed a grim milestone on Friday as it became only the third country to report over 4 lakh Covid deaths after the US and Brazil.

India's Covid fatalities now stand at 4,00,312 with the addition of 853 deaths in the last 24 hours.

