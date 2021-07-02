Psychic lion predicts Spain will win over Switzerland in quarter final of Euro 2020

An albino male lion at a Thai zoo predicted that England lose to Ukraine in the quarter finals of Euro 2020.

The eight-year-old white lion named Boy pounced on the meat attached to the Ukranian flag while ignoring the food under the St George’s Cross in Khon Kaen zoo on July 2.

The flags were hung on a moving zipline by caretakers before letting the animal choose over the flags in a recreational activity of ‘predicting’ the result of the game.

However, Boy also predicted last week that England would lose to Germany – which turned out to be wrong after Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane both scored and won the game.

The lion also predicted that Spain will beat Switzerland, Belgium will beat Italy and Denmark will win against the Czech Republic.

Zoo official Narongwit Chodchoi said: ‘Boy has become a hit at the zoo after 70 per cent of his football predictions have so far come true.’ Despite having correct predictions most of the time, the zoo official reminded everyone that the activity was only done for fun.

He said: ‘The Euro 2020 prediction show by the lion is part of the zoo’s recreational activity, aiming to enrich the animal’s behaviour.

‘The activity has no hidden purpose of encouraging people to gamble.

This was purely for entertainment purposes only.’ Euro 2020, originally scheduled to start last year was postponed due to the pandemic.

The 24-team tournament took take place in 12 cities in 12 UEFA countries.