Psychic chimp who predicted England’s win over Germany shows they will also BEAT Ukraine in Euro 2020 quarter-final

A chimpanzee has predicted ho predicted England’s win over Germany now believes they will also beat Ukraine in Euro 2020 quarter-final.

The psychic primate named ‘Chao Jon’ grabbed the St George’s flag and ran away cheerfully while waving it excitedly in front of visitors and zoo officers at the Songkhla Zoo in southern Thailand on July 2.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian flag was left hanging, which is believed to indicate that the former Soviet Union communist country will lose.

Chao Jon has become a hit after previously predicting that England would beat the Germans and zookeepers now believe his prediction that the Three Lions will beat ‘The Blue and Yellow’ army.

Wanchai Tanwattana, Director of the Song Khla Zoo said: ‘Chao Jon is really a big fan of England as he never changes his mind by choosing other teams. ‘As I am also an England football fan, I rewarded the monkey with mangoes and red syrup for refreshment.’ Asked why not durians, the Zoo Director said: ‘I do not want the chimpanzee to gain more weight as he may lose its charm.’ The match between England and Ukraine in the Euro 2020’s quarter final round is scheduled on July 3 at 8pm BST at the Stadio Olimpico Stadium in Italy.

Euro 2020 was originally scheduled to start last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The 24-team tournament has taken place in 12 cities in 12 UEFA countries.