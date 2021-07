UAE bans citizens from travelling to India, Pakistan and 12 other countries| Covid-19 |Oneindia News

Citizens of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) cannot travel to several countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka till July 21.

Thursday's order comes after the UAE in June extended the travel ban on passengers from 14 countries until July 21 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

