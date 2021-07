Florida Highway Patrol to run DUI checkpoint this weekend in Southwest Florida

Tonight, there will have DUI checkpoints set up across SWFL until 4 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol wants to remind Southwest Florida drivers not to drink and drive.

MEDICINES ARE BECOMING POPULARFOR PET OWNERS.IN CC, CC F4MNSTARTING AT SIX, THIS EVENING,FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPERSWILL HAVE D-U-I CHECKPOINTS SETUP, IN PARTS OF SOUTHWESTFLORIDA.THEY’LL LAST UNTIL FOUR,TOMORROW MORNING.F-H-P SAYS, BE SAFE...AND DRINKRESPONSIBLY.HERE’S A LITTLE MORE PERSPECTIVEON WHY F-H-P DOES THIS OVER THEFOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAY.

FROM2015 TO 2019, THE NATIONALHIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETYADMINISTRATION SAYS, THERE WERE13-HUNDRED-39 DEATHS FROM CARCRASHES, OVER THE FOURTH OF JULYWEEKEND.

38-PERCENT OF THOSEDRIVERS WERE DRUNK.

THEN-H-T-S-A WANTS TO REMIND YOU --EVEN A BLOOD ALCOHOLCONCENTRATION OF POINT 0-2 CANAFFECT YOUR ABILITY TO