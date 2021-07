USA wrestling prepares for Tokyo Olympics

We are getting closer to the Tokyo Olympics and USA Wrestling is preparing for the big games and USA Wrestling is looking forward to competing in Tokyo.

NOW TO OUR CONTINUNG COVERAGE OFTHE OLYMPIC GAMES IN TOKYO..WE ARE GETTING CLOSER TO THEOLYMPICS AND USA WRESTLING ISPREPARING FOR THE BIG GAMES.NEWS 5'S CAROLINE PETERS JOINSUS LIVE FROM OUTSIDE THE OLYMPICTRAINING CENTER WITH MOREDETAILS ON ONE ATHLETE WHO ISHOPING TO BRING BACK A MEDAL.GOOD MORNING CAROLINE?GOOD MORNING.SARAH HILDEBRANT IS EXCITED TOBE COMPETING IN HERFIRST OLYMPICS.THE YOUNG FEMALE WRESTLER HASBEEN ABLE TO ACCOMPLISH A LOTOVER THE YEARSSARAH IS A 2018 WORLD SILVERMEDALIST, A TWO-TIME FINAL XCHAMPION, AND A FOUR-TIME PANAMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIPS CHAMPION.SHE HAS ALSO WON A NUMBER OFAWARDS OVER THE YEARS, INCLUDINGTHE 2018 USA WRESTLING WOMEN'SWRESTLER OF THE YEAR ANDOUTSTANDING WRESTLER AT THE 2018PAN AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP.STILL, SHE SAYS NOTHING HASCOMPARED TO THE FEELING OFQUALIFYING FOR THE TOKYOOLYMPICS.SHE SAYS THE DELAY OF THE 2020TOKYO OLYMPICS WAS STRESSFUL BUTHAS ALSO PROVIDED ITS BENEFITSFOR TEAM USA.SARAH HILDEBRANT/ USA WRESTLING"YOU KNOW, HOW COULD WE FINDPOSITIVES FROM THAT YEAR?

WHATCAN WE DO TO MAKE IMPROVEMENTSIN THAT YEAR.I THINK THAT OUR WHOLE TEAM HASDONE THAT AND NOW THAT WE'VE HADTHIS EXTRA TIME TO PREPARE,WE'RE EVEN MORE READY NOW THANWE WOULD'VE BEEN IN 2020."SARAH IS PROUD TO REPRESENT TEAMUSA.SHE IS ONE OF 15 QUALIFIEDWRESTLERS, MEN AND WOMENCOMPETING FOR USA WRESTLING ANDPRESENTING US IN TOKYO.GRAY SAYS SHE IS LOOKING FORWARDTO COMPETING IN TOKYO AND SHEBELIEVES THE EXTRA YEAR HASALLOWED HER TEAM TO FINE TUNETHEIR SKILLS.