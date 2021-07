Pier construction hits milestone

{***VO**}THE CITY SAYS ONCE THE NEWTOWERS ARE OPERATIONAL,RESIDENTS WILL HAVE BETTER WATERPREASURE AND QUALITY.{***SX PLASMA VO**}NOW TO ANOTHER CORPUS CHRISTPROJECT, THAT’S ONE STEP CLOSERTO COMPETITION.{***VO**}ON THURSDAY, THE LAST OF THECEMENT PYLONS FOR THE NEW COLEPARK PIER WERE PLACED IN THEWATER.COUNCILMAN BEN MOLINA SAYS,THEPYLONS ARE STAGGERED TOACCOMMODATE THE UNIQUE DESIGN OFTHE PIER.THE CONTRACTOR HAS HADE SOMESCHEDULE CHANGES TO REMAIN ONSCHEDULE FOR A SEPTEMBERCOMPLETION.{***SOT FULL**}COUNCILMAN BEN MOLINA, 2NDDISTRICT"what the contractor has done tomake up some of that time ismove from a five day work weekto a seven day work week.

And sothe contractor is going tocontinue with that schedule, aslong long as the weathercooperates with us.

That’something that we can’control."{***VO**}THE NEW PIER WILL OFFE