Friday, July 2, 2021

US zoo reviving population of lizard so elusive it was thought to be extinct

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:11s 0 shares 1 views
San Diego Zoo in California is helping to boost the population of the Gray's monitor lizard - a species so elusive they were thought to be extinct.

The species are normally found on islands in the Philippines and are currently listed as "vulnerable" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's red list.