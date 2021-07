Weather - Juan Acuna 7/2/21 - 6 a.m.

THE CHILDREN SOON..IF YOU’RE INTERESTED IN DONATINGA BOOK VISIT THE""TRAVELING-LIBRARY-CCTX.COM""{***BOXES**}{***PAULO**}LETS CHECK BACK IN WITHJUAN FOR A FULL LOOK AT THEFORECAST.AND JUAN A LOT GOING ON THROUGHOUT THE COASTAL BEND FOR THEHOLIDAY WEEKEND, HOW ARE THINGSSHAPING UP?{*** WX **}{***JUAN**}"THIS 7 DAY FORECAST IS BROUGHTTO YOU BY N-E-C CO-OP ENERGY."WE’VE HAD RAINFALL ACROSS THECOASTAL BEND NEARLY EVERY DAYTHIS WEEK AND YESTERDAY WAS NOEXCEPTION WITH NEARLY AN INCH OFRAINFALL REPORTED OVER AT CORPUSCHRISTI INTERNATIONAL.

WITHTHOSE EXTRA RAINDROPS IN THEBUCKET, WE ARE NOW WELL OVER 7.5INCHES ABOVE NORMAL FOR RAINFALLFOR THIS TIME OF YEARAND THEREIS MORE ON THE WAY.WE’LL SEE THINGS TEMPORARILY DRYOUT FOR THE MOST PART TODAY ASUPPER-LEVEL HIGH PRESSURE HASCONTROL OF OUR WEATHER PATTERN.THOUGH, THE HIGH IS NOT DOMINANTAND HAS SOME WEAKNESS TO IT,THAT MEANS THAT THE OPPORTUNITYFOR A FEW STRAY SHOWERS MAYSTILL BE POSSIBLE THISAFTERNOON, ESPECIALLY AS WE GETTHE DAYTIME HEATING GOING.THERE IS A WEAK FRONTAL BOUNDARYTHAT WILL STALL IN NORTH ANDCENTRAL TEXAS OVER THE 4TH OFJULY HOLIDAY WEEKEND, COUPLETHAT WITH ANOTHER UPPER-LEVELLOW THAT WILL MOVE IN AND WEHAVE A WEATHER PATTERN SET UPWHERE TROPICAL MOISTURE WILL BEIN ABUNDANCE BEGINNING ON SUNDAYAND LASTING AGAIN THROUGH MUCHOF NEXT WEEK.

THE RESULT WILLBE ANOTHER 1-3 INCHES OFACCUMULATED RAINFALL FOR MANYLOCATIONS BY NEXT FRIDAY.SATURDAY AND 4TH OF JULY SUNDAYWE’LL HAVE SOME OF THOSE STRAYTO ISOLATED SHOWERS AROUND.

ATTHIS POINT, IT DOESN’T LOOK LIKEA WASHOUT EITHER OF THE DAYS.FIREWORKS AND FESTIVITIES SHOULDBE FINE, JUST HOLD ON TO THATUMBRELLA.TODAY: GOOD AMOUNT OF SUNSHINEWITH A FEW CLOUDS AND SOME STRAYSHOWERSHIGH: 93WIND: ESE 6-12MPH.TONIGHT: HUMID, TRANQUIL ANDMILDLOW: 75WIND: LIGHT ANDVARIABLE.SATURDAY: HOT, MUGGY AND A GOODMIX OF CLOUDS AND SUN, A FEWPASSING ISOLATEDSHOWERS/STORMSHIGH: 94WIND: SE7-14 MPH.SUNDAY: CLOUDS AND MOISTUREINCREASING IN THE AREA, STILLHOT; ISOLATED SHOWERS ANDSTORMSHIGH: 92WIND: SE 8-16MPH.MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY WITHISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERSAND STORMSHIGH: 92WIND: SE10-20 MPH.TUESDAY: CLOUDY WITH TROPICALDOWNPOURS LIKELY OVER SOUTHTEXASHIGH: 88WIND: SE 15-20MPH.WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY WITH TROPICALDOWNPOURS LIKELY OVER SOUTHTEXASHIGH: 87WIND: SE 10-15MPH.HAVE A GREAT HOLIDAY WEEKEND; BESAFE!{***TRIPLSVO**}IF YOU’RE PLANNING TO T