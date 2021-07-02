Tampa and all of Florida in Hurricane Elsa's cone of uncertainty

Elsa has become the first hurricane of the 2021 season and Tampa, along with the rest of Florida is in the cone of uncertainty.
Https://www.abcactionnews.com/weather/hurricane/tropical-storm-elsa-strengthens-into-hurricane
Elsa has become the first hurricane of the 2021 season and Tampa, along with the rest of Florida is in the cone of uncertainty.
Https://www.abcactionnews.com/weather/hurricane/tropical-storm-elsa-strengthens-into-hurricane
As of the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Elsa has winds of 60 MPH and is racing to the..
Tropical Storm Elsa formed early Thursday morning and most of South Florida is in the cone of uncertainty.