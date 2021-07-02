Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, ZM

In early trading on Friday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.0%.
Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 16.9% gain.
In early trading on Friday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.0%.
Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 16.9% gain.
In early trading on Friday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.0%.
Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 16.9% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu, trading down 1.7%.
Baidu is lower by about 8.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 1.6%, and Match Group, trading up 1.7% on the day.
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index,..
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index,..