Saturday, July 3, 2021

Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, ZM

Credit: Market News Video
In early trading on Friday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.0%.

Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 16.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Baidu, trading down 1.7%.

Baidu is lower by about 8.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 1.6%, and Match Group, trading up 1.7% on the day.

