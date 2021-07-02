S&P 500 Movers: BA, ENPH

In early trading on Friday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.9%.
Year to date, Enphase Energy registers a 7.4% gain.
In early trading on Friday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.9%.
Year to date, Enphase Energy registers a 7.4% gain.
In early trading on Friday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.9%.
Year to date, Enphase Energy registers a 7.4% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 2.2%.
Boeing is showing a gain of 9.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.2%, and Tesla, trading up 2.0% on the day.
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500..