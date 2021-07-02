S&P 500 Movers: BA, ENPH

In early trading on Friday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.9%.

Year to date, Enphase Energy registers a 7.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 2.2%.

Boeing is showing a gain of 9.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.2%, and Tesla, trading up 2.0% on the day.