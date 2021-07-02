Credit: In The Know: Best Bites for Baby

Here are a few products that we recommend you purchase for the next baby shower you attend

As we get older, some of our friends start becoming new parents, and it’s hard to figure out what to buy them.

This week on Group Chat, our writers and producers have some baby shower gift recommendations that'll make any new parent feel comfortable and prepared!Group Chat is In The Know’s advice column, where our editors respond to your questions about dating, friendships, family, social media, wellness, shopping, beauty and beyond.

Have a question for the chat?

Submit it here anonymously, and we’ll do our best to reply.Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.