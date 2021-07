Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat offers to resign months after taking oath | Oneindia News

In a massive development in Uttarakhand politics, CM Tirath Singh Rawat has offered his resignation as the Chief Minister of the State in less than six months after taking oath as the state's new chief minister.

This is the second time in a year that Uttarakhand is witnessing a change of Chief Minister which leads to a big churn in the Uttarakhand BJP.

