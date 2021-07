Father-of-two leaves Royal Papworth Hospital after 151 days fighting Covid-19

Rajinder Sigh, a father of two, has finally left the Royal Papworth Hospital after 151-days fighting Covid-19.

He was applauded by staff as he was wheeled out, to be moved to his local hospital closer to his family.Mr Singh described staff as treating him "like family" and said he was very "thankful" to everyone who had helped him.