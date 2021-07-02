PM Modi may rejig his council of ministers| PM Modi cabinet rejig| Oneindia News

In a major development, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced that pregnant women are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination.Sources in the government say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to rejig his council of ministers and is looking at two windows of opportunity.

The Calcutta High Court said on Friday that Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is in denial mode about the violence that erupted in May.

In a bizarre case of snooping, a drone was spotted hovering inside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on the night of June 26.

#PMModi #UttarakhandCM #Covid19