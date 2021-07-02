German Chancellor hints at possible return to European holidays for double-jabbed Britons

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said double-jabbed Britons should be able to have a holiday in Europe without quarantine in the “foreseeable future”, following her opposition over the Delta variant.She said travel restrictions are being reviewed for those who have received two coronavirus vaccinations, after holding talks with Boris Johnson at Chequers on Friday.But she revealed she had expressed “grave concern” to the Prime Minister over the number of football fans being allowed to attend Euro 2020 matches at Wembley.