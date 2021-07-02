Boy Scouts Reach $850 Million Settlement With Sexual Abuse Survivors

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) agreed to an $850 million settlement in the largest child sexual abuse case in United States history.

More than 84,000 people are involved in the lawsuit, with many of the survivors now in their 60s and 70s.

Attorney Ken Rothweiler, who represents over 16,800 of the claimants, said the settlement is a start.

I am pleased that both the BSA and their local councils have stepped up to be the first to compensate the survivors.

, Ken Rothweiler, via statement.

The 110-year-old organization had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year as it faced mounting legal fees due to the sexual abuse claims