Wally Funk, 82, to join Bezos on space flight

Jeff Bezos Is Headed To Space. Richard Branson Decided To Beat Him There
NPR
Branson will be on board a July 11 flight of Virgin Galactic's rocket ship, nine days before Bezos launches. But Bezos will have a..
The 60-year wait is over! At 82, the "Mercury 13" legend Wally Funk is finally ready to fulfill her lifetime dream – she's about..
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos has chosen an early female aerospace pioneer — an 82-year-old pilot..