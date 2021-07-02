Dad designs line of swimwear for trans girls named after his own daughter

A father of a transgender girl designed a swimwear line for trans girls when he noticed his daughter struggling to find swimsuits.Toronto dad Jamie Alexander (@rubiesdad) put his entrepreneurial skills to use and designed a product...that would help transgender adolescents feel more confident and comfortable .His new swimwear line is called Rubies, after his daughter.Ruby and her father were nervous about Ruby’s swimsuits because they may give Ruby away as trans, .and they didn’t know how supportive the people would be outside of their community.Jamie’s mission to support trans girls resonates in Rubies’ slogan: “Every girl deserves to shine”