Coronavirus in numbers: 7,125 more cases in the UK

As of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 27,125 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the Government said.The Government said a further 27 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK total to 128,189.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.