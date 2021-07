Trump allies leave voicemail messages for Maricopa County supervisors

Maricopa County supervisors got texts and phone calls from the Arizona Republican Party chair, the president’s personal attorney and the White House as votes were counted in the November election and as those results were contested.

Here are some of the calls, including one from GOP Chair Kelli Ward and three from attorney Rudy Giuliani.

One supervisor said he did not return two calls from the White House switchboard.