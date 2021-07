Free online classes through k12.com

RETURNED.THAT IS FOR SURE.BACK TO YOU.Nicole: DON'T FORGET THE MASK.THANK YOU, ERIC.WE STILL HAVE ABOUT SIX WEEKS OFSUMMER BREAK LEFT, MAYBE ALITTLE MORE FOR SOME AT SCHOOLDISTRICTS.IF YOUR KIDS ARE GETTING ALITTLE BORED AT HOME, THERE'S AWAY TO GET THEM TO LEARNSOMETHING AND HAVE FUN, TOO.THE ONLINE LEARNING PLATFORMK-12.COM IS OFFERING FREECLASSES FOR SIXTH GRADERSTHROUGH HIGH SCHOOLERS.THE COURSES ARE TAUGHT BYCERTIFIED TEACHERS.THERE ARE CLASSES LIKE MATH THATCAN COUNT TOWARD CREDIT FORGRADUATION, BUT ALSO FUN CLASSESLIKE CODING, E-SPORTS, MUSIC,JOB SHADOWING WEEK.