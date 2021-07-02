This TikToker revealed how to turn two $100 bills into a creative and thoughtful baby show

This TikToker revealed how to turn two $100 bills into a creative and thoughtful baby shower gift!.Picking a baby shower gift can be tough.

Finding something thoughtful can be tricky, but simply giving cash can feel impersonal.Fortunately, TikToker Valentina (@valentinabalance) has come up with a creative solution!.The talented TikToker shares a wide variety of paper-folding videos on her TikTok account.In a recent video, Valentina showed how to fold two $100 into the shape of adorable baby shoes that can be given as a baby shower gift.In the video, Valentina starts by laying out her materials: two $100 bills and two rubber bands.In the video, Valentina starts by laying out her materials: two $100 bills and two rubber bands.She starts by folding the bottom third of one $100 bill horizontally.Then she makes small adjustments to the folded bill, folding down its top edge, and tucking in the corners.After several small folds, Valentina uses a rubber band to secure her work.Valentina completes her baby shoe design by folding up the back of the bill and tying it with a pink ribbon.Valentina then creates a second $100 bill baby shoe and places both shoes in a gift box.Viewers were blown away by Valentina’s creative tutorial and jumped into the comments section to show some love.“Now that’s some creative thinking.

Awesome,” wrote one impressed viewer.Valentina’s tutorial works with any denomination of dollar bill, so you can give this thoughtful baby shower gift regardless of your price range!